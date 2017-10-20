Funeral services for Beverly Jean Heidenwirth, 90, of Greene will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be from 10–11 a.m., Monday at the church.

Beverly Jean Shultz died on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family.

Arrangements are with Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene; 641-823-4457; www.retzfh.com.