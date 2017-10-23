Barbara Jo Buell (nee Reis) was born in Charles City, Iowa on September 18th, 1952. She was the daughter of John Virgil Reis and Thelma Mooberry. She graduated Charles City High School in 1970 and moved to California in 1986.

Barb is survived by her children, son, Rodney Harris (Tiffany) and daughter, Kelly Fuehrer and also by her grandchildren Amber, Samuel and Rylee. She is also survived by her sisters Virgene Burkardt (Mike) and Carmen Atherton (Greg), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Barbara passed away in Stockton, California on October 14th, 2017. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.