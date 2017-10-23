Bette J. Demro, age 91 of Clear Lake, formerly of Nashua, IA passed away Friday October 20, 2017, at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oakhill Cemetery in Nashua. Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Online condolences for Bette’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

Bette was born June 8th 1926 to Harry and Alice Cowdrey in St. Louis, MO. She graduated from high school in 1944. She was united in marriage to James M. Demro on Sept. 22, 1945 in St. Louis, Mo. Jim graduated in 1950 from St. Louis University with a juris doctorate degree. They moved back to Nashua in 1951, were Jim started his own law office. She lived and raised her family in Nashua until 2011, when she moved to Clear Lake, IA. Bette enjoyed painting pictures and was an excellent artist. She used her creative talents in multiple ways around Nashua. She enjoyed going to South Texas in her later years with her husband, and had many friends from around the country. After her husband past she enjoyed going to Iowa City with family and tailgating at the Hawkeye games.

Bette is survived by; two sons, Dr. James R. (Jolene) Demro, of Marengo and Dr. Michael S. (Dr. Judith) Demro, of Clear Lake; one daughter, Michelle (Dr. Peter) Silberstein, of Omaha, Neb eight grandchildren, Emily and Julie Silberstein, Lindsey Demro (Nathaniel), Bridgette Bowser (Brent), Travis and Luke Johnson, and Scott and Brian Demro. She was preceded by death by her husband Jim in 2004.