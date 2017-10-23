Gerald “Jerry” Jung, 78, of Charles City, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017, at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A funeral Mass for Jerry Jung will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.

Gerald Joseph Jung, the son of Kenneth and Zita (Meyer) Jung, was born July 28, 1938, in Charles City. He received his education in Charles City, graduating from Immaculate Conception High School. Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Venz on September 20, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Charles City and they were blessed with three children.

Jerry worked at Oliver/White Farm in the foundry as an inspector. He would take the tractors completely apart with other workers and reassemble them before putting his stamp of approval on the finished product. When White Farm shut down, Jerry and Joan moved to Minnesota and managed condominiums in Edina for several years.

Jerry was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, V.F.W. and the local U.A.W. He loved to travel with his wife to their lake house in Minnesota. Every year they would take family vacations and go fishing in Longville, Minnesota. Jerry was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan who loved to cheer for both the basketball and football teams and enthusiastically worked on tractors and cars (buying used cars to fix for resale in order to purchase the next one). He liked to pheasant hunt with his Brittany Spaniels and bred those dogs for a short time as well. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Living family members include his three children: Jim (Laurie) Jung of Mankato, Minnesota, Julie Jung of Charles City and Janean (Tom) Hajek of Cedar Rapids; along with his three grandchildren: Joey, Chris, and Kelly Hajek all of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joan, on July 16, 2015.

