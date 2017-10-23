Jeffrey Wayne Lore, 60, of Austin Texas, formerly Bassett, Iowa, passed away Thursday October 19, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services for Jeffrey Lore will be held Friday October 27, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen and Pastor Martha Bennett officiating. Burial will be at Cedar View Cemetery in Chickasaw County following the luncheon.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday October 26, 2017. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. A funeral luncheon and memories will be shared immediately after the services at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Jeff was born on August 19, 1957 to Maida Wiegmann and Robert Lore in Charles City, Iowa. Growing up in Bassett leaves Jeff with many memories. Some of those memories include being an outrider in the Iowa/Minnesota Chuck Wagon Association. This is where his love of horses continued to grow. He moved to central Texas, working as a farrier and raising his four children (Jason, Cody, Jessica and Casey). Jeff was more of a Texas cowboy than most native born Texans. He was a big part of the Salt Grass and Valley Lodge Trail Ride Associations. Jeff was also instrumental in the Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride to raise money for the children’s hospital.

Jeff is survived by his four children: Jason (Chase) Lore of Lockhart, TX, Cody (Acaida) Lore of Bleiberville, TX, Jessica (Ian) Landmon of Liberty Hill, TX and Casey Lore of Hempstead, TX; five grandchildren: Brynlee, Blayklee, Landin, Reygan and Phineas; his mother, Maida Wiegmann of Charles City, IA, step-mother, Bonnie Lore of Ionia, IA; three sisters: Denise (Jerry) Conway of Austin, TX, Valerie (Mark) Tedder of Buda, TX and Michelle (Jeromy) Winter of Ionia, IA; two brothers: Bobby (Pam) Lore of Bassett, IA and Dave Lore of Austin, TX; also many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In Jeff’s famous words, I am now “finer than frog hair”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 701 1st Ave. Floyd, IA 50435 or Cedar View Cemetery, 2180 Beaumont Ave., Ionia, IA 50645.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.