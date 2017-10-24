Aloysius John Diesburg

Aloysius John (A.J., “Wishy”, Al) Diesburg died at the age of 93 on October 20, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 30, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia, IA. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.

Visitation will be held at Ionia Funeral Home on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 3:00-7:00 PM with a 6:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences for A.J.’s family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.