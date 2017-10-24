Eric Berding, 39, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Visitation will be held at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, Iowa from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Berding Family Farm located at 3265 155th Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.