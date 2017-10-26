Catherine L. Blaser, age 93, formerly of New Haven, died Tuesday October 24, 2017, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Mark Murphy officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, immediately after the service. A light snack will follow the inurnment in the church basement hall.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706