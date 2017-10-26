David Schultz, 60, of Des Moines, formerly Charles City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

A funeral service for David Schultz will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

David John Schultz, the son of John and Margaret (Ball) Schultz, was born July 11, 1957 in Charles City, Iowa. He received his education in Charles City, graduating from high school in 1975. After graduating, David worked locally for a few years before starting Barber School in Waterloo. Once finished with Barber School, he moved to Des Moines to be closer to Kathy.

David was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kathy” Martin on December 4, 1982 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. The couple made their home in Des Moines. David worked at Squire Wilson’s Barber Shoppe in Des Moines for over 35 years before his health forced him to officially retire earlier this year. He loved being a barber, which allowed him to engage with people and be social.

David enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with his wife, parents and many family friends. He liked watching sports and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Houston Astros fan. David was a good son to his parents, a loving husband to his wife and a wonderful friend to all. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.

Living family members include his wife, Kathy of Des Moines; his mother, Margaret Schultz of Charles City; along with other family members and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Schultz on March 16, 2016.

