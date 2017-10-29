William “Bill” Howard Brennan, the son of William Michael and Beulah (Lueken) Brennan, was born August 22, 1929 in Rural Ruthven, Iowa. His childhood years were spent in the Ruthven area, graduating from Ruthven High School. After his schooling, he entered the military and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Bill married Shirley Dennis in June of 1951 and to this union three children were born; Patricia, Michelle and William. Later they divorced. He lived in Ruthven, Arkansas, Alaska and Spencer. Bill was a salesman all of his life beginning at Storz and Hamm’s Distributing and later worked for Waddell & Reed Mutual Funds. Bill worked for many years for Dick Hallett selling real estate and insurance until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Bill enjoyed watching his son and grandchildren play ball. He also enjoyed meeting people and walking during his heart rehab. Bill also enjoyed taking short trips with his longtime companion, Dee O’Conner. Bill also worked at the Clay County Fair for 50 years from 1965 – 2015 earning a lifetime Golden Pass! His last outing was to the 100th anniversary of the World’s Greatest County Fair. Bill enjoyed meeting with his “coffee” group every day to solve the problems of the town. He was a proud ambassador for Maker’s Mark and even has his own barrel aging in Kentucky.

He passed away at the Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the age of 88. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime companion, Dee O’Conner; a sister, Kathleen Fredericks; a twin brother, Tom Brennan and an infant brother, Paul Brennan.

Bill is survived by his children: Pat (Frank) Rottinghaus of Charles City, IA, Michelle (Tim) Nensel of Spencer, William “Billy” (Sue) Brennan of Spencer and Julie (John) Izard of Spencer, David (Karen) O’Connor of Half Moon Bay, CA; grandchildren: Anne Rottinghaus (Henry & Matilda), Libby (Rustin) Nelson (Emmett, Hattie & Felix), Michael (Jessica) Nensel (Katelyn, Brayden, Kendall), Daniel (Shelby) Nensel (Quinn & Neil), Melissa (Brent) Pyle (expected great grandson), Kelly Izard and Carly Izard, Chrissy (Kenny) Roberts, Jackie O’Connor, Fran O’Connor, Dan O’Connor; three sisters: Mary Jean Gibson, Dorthea Rosacker, & Margie Ann (George) Ten Eyk; brother-in-law, Lee Fredericks; sister-in-law, Janice Brennan; many other relatives and friends.