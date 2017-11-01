Marian Snyder, 88, of Charles City, IA died peacefully Monday, October 30th, 2017 at Floyd County Memorial Hospital. A Visitation will be held from 5-8pm with a 5pm Rosary on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Chapel Lane, Charles City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am with a one hour visitation prior to the service on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Monsignor John Hemann will be officiating. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Marian Muriel Snyder was born April 20, 1929 in Charles City, to Walter and Bridget (Nellie) Behling. She attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception School. On June 10, 1950, she was united in marriage to Joseph R. Snyder. She was a devoted wife and mother of six daughters. Her twenty-seven grandchildren and nineteen (and counting) great-grandchildren will miss her warm and loving presence. She enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzle each day, reading, and always had our home filled with music. Her Irish sense of humor and deep Catholic faith were shared with all those she loved.

We will miss every sweet thing about her.

Those left to cherish her memory are Julie and Chuck Buckel of Ellsworth, WI, Nancy and Joe Coppola of LaCrosse, WI, Suze and Paul Pooler of Maui, HI, Marcia and Scott Thomas of Osage, IA, and Sally Wolfe of Waverly, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her daughter Amy, and many family and friends.

