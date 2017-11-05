Gervase Hemann, 84, of Riceville, Iowa passed away at the IOOF Home and Community Center in Mason City under the care of Hospice of North Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Riceville, Iowa with Rev. Mark Murphy officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Riceville with military honors by Roy Gue Post 244 of the American Legion. Friends may call at the Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville on Monday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m.