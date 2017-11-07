Helen Gertrude (Fantz) Anderson died Nov. 6, 2017 in Charles City, Iowa.

Born in Raymore Missouri, July 1, 1930, to Helen and Albert Fantz, Helen spent her childhood on many farms around Missouri and Iowa with siblings Fred and Anne. The family finally settled in New Hampton, Iowa, where Helen graduated from high school. Like her

sister, Anne, Helen attended and graduated from Bemidji State Teachers College where she was outgoing and social. Her scrapbook is filled with dinner clubs, jazz bands, football games and dances. Her future plans upon graduation were teaching and traveling… and that she did. First, she moved to Casper, Wyoming, with her sister Anne where she taught elementary school. She cherished the time with those children molding minds and had a fondness for the challenging girls who were clever and witty.

Helen visited local sites like Devil’s Head and the Grand Tetons, but took every opportunity to venture farther and travelled to Canada, Chicago, New Orleans and many other cities. In 1952, Helen volunteered to be in the Air Force’s Ground Observer Corps – Aircraft Warning Services in Wyoming. That same year, she broke her teaching contract to move to Japan to teach American children for the Japanese Civil Service. She was unable to teach due a technicality, so she joined a secretary pool used by generals and officers. Helen treasured her time in Japan and until recently, would still speak some Japanese.

After working in Japan, Helen decided Europe would be her next destination so she and a close friend made arrangements and traveled all over Europe.

She moved home to New Hampton and began work at the Oliver plant in Charles City where she met an engineer named Ivan Anderson. They were married Dec. 1, 1957, and moved to Bakersfield, California, for Ivan’s job one year later. They were then transferred to Lubbock, Texas, so Ivan could help with field testing of tractors.

In 1959, they moved to Charles City where Ivan built their home. They welcomed four sons into this family, Brian, Mark, Hugh and Paul. Helen was passionate about her Christian faith, traveling and reading. Visitors to their home often left with one of Helen’s great reads lent to them.

Left to treasure the memory of this beautiful soul are her husband of 60 years, Ivan, sons Brian (Ange), Mark (Kathy), Hugh (Kara) and Paul (Connie) along with grandchildren Ireland and Beckett.

In accordance with her wish, her body has been donated to Des Moines University so that others may learn.

She spent her last part of life at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest home where she was treated with compassion and care by their outstanding staff in the Memory Unit. There will be a private memorial service at a later date