Kenneth “Ken” Elliott, 80, of Charles City, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City surrounded by his loving family.

According to his wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held by the family on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 900 Hulin Street, in Charles City.

Kenneth Don Elliott, the son of Lawrence and Blanche (Rouse) Elliott, was born July 20, 1937 in Elma, Iowa. He attended school in Colwell, graduating from Colwell High School in 1955. On November 24, 1958, he was united in marriage to Arlene Voelker at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. The couple was blessed with three children and made their home in the Charles City area. They shared 54 years together before Arlene’s death on December 22, 2012. Ken was united in marriage to Arlie (Musser) Wilson on July 23, 2015 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They made their home in Charles City.

Ken worked several jobs including Salsbury Labs, White Farm, Owner/Operator of Elliott’s Feed Sales & Service and as a salesman for various other businesses. He was a member of the Quarter Horse Association, Elks Lodge and the Senior Citizens Center (where he served as President until a few weeks ago). Ken was very active in playing cards (Bridge, 500, Euchre just to name a few) and was proud of his card playing abilities. He also owned a World Champion Running Quarter Horse named Pass and Haul It. Ken loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Living family members include his wife, Arlie of Charles City; two children: Randy (Tammy) Elliott of Charles City and Wendy (Gary) Vance of Colwell; four grandchildren: Justin (Rose) Elliott, Callie Jo (Keenan) Johnson, Dominic (Danielle) Vance and Melissa Vance; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lorna Schlader; two brothers: Mel (Darlene) Elliott and Gary (Mary) Elliott; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Arlene; and daughter, Sandy Elliott

