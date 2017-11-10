In loving memory of Kathlyn Rae (VanKleeck) Ruck of Littleton, CO.

Kathie was born on March 16, 1954 in Charles City and was the daughter of the late Milan and Arlene Van Kleeck.

Cancer took this beautiful woman on Halloween, her most celebrated holiday. A loving wife, mother, and sister and the kennel manager for 20 years at Hi Country Kennels, known as the “Kennel Master.” This big hearted woman was a friend to everyone she met. She lived for everyone else and their happiness. There was never an underdog Kathie failed to help…she loved life and everyone she knew unconditionally.

To know Kathie was to know this…German chocolate cake and mint green chocolate chip ice cream were her absolute favorite sweets.

Butterflies, fairies, the color blue, all things wizardry, the Denver Broncos, pizza, burgers, maid-rites, every type of pork product, blue jeans, Led Zeppelin, and partying with good friends and family made her the happiest. She was a lover of animals and she comforted many souls, human or not. Most everyone received a unique nickname from her. She had a HUGE heart and was nothing but kind and loving to absolutely everyone. Often times Kathie opened her heart and her home to those in need. Kathie had a beautiful way of making events special for everyone…holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries.

Years ago Kathie lived in Charles City, IA. She was married to the late Dan Lackore and together they welcomed Nate into the world. She later married Dave Tibbitts and Kallie came along.

Kathie is survived by her loving husband Jimi Ruck; son Nate Tibbitts (Trisha); daughter Kallie Marvin (Travis); step children Andy Ruck and Tracy Meier (Ricky).

Adoring grandmother to Kole, Koen, Gehrig, Zoey, Zayah, Zac, Addi, Canon, Sulli and Beck.

Fabulous sister to Sherry Sadler, the late Jim Van Kleeck, Sandi Thompson (Dave), Sue Hiegel (Dave) and the late Linda Valverde (Lee). Unforgettable aunt and great-aunt to numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial service on Friday, November 17th at 1:00p.m. Three Trees Chapel, 13416 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO. 80127.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League.