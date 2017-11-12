Reverend Monsignor Stanley J. Hayek, 84, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in rural Toledo. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Monsignor Hayek was born March 27, 1933 in Tama County, Iowa, the son of Frank and Anna (Pokorny) Hayek. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque. He graduated from Loras College and completed his theological studies at Mt. St. Bernard Seminary, both in Dubuque. He received his Masters Degree in Mathematics from the University of Iowa.

He was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood on January 31, 1959, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque by Archbishop Leo Binz. He celebrated his first Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Clutier, on February 1, 1959. He was elevated to the ecclesiastical rank of Prelate of Honor with the title of Reverend Monsignor by Pope John Paul II on April 18, 1991.

Monsignor Hayek is survived by one brother, Bernard (Roseann) Hayek of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hayek of Iowa City and Bonnie Hayek of Traer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, George, Frank, Wesley, and Leonard; six sisters, Helen, Lillian, Sr. Phyllis Ann N.D., Sr. Michelle N.D., and twin sisters, Anna and Mary in infancy.

After ordination, he was named associate pastor at Holy Trinity Parish, Protivin and Holy Cross Parish, Schley, 1959-61. Also during this time he was on the faculty of Rudolphinum High School, Protivin. He was on the faculty of Loras College, Dubuque, from 1961 to 1968 and 1969 to1970. He served as an associate pastor at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Dyersville, 1968-69, and at St. Columbkille Parish, 1970-71. In 1971, he became administrator of Holy Trinity Parish, Protivin and Religious Coordinator for the parishes in the Turkey Valley area. From 1976 to 1981, he served on the Team Ministry of St. John’s, Waterloo/St. Nicholas, Evansdale. In 1981, he was named pastor at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Dyersville and in 1982 was also appointed the Executive Coordinator of Beckman High School, Dyersville. In 1992, Msgr. Hayek was appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Charles City where he served until he retired on July 8, 2003 and continued to make his home in Charles City after retirement until August 2013 when he moved to the Villa Raphael, Dubuque and then Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque.

Msgr. Hayek served as Dean of the Dyersville Deanery, 1968-92 and Dean of the Charles City Deanery, 1992-97. He served a term on the Priest’s Council and also a term on the Personnel Advisory Board for the Archdiocese of Dubuque and for over thirty-five years on the Saint Raphael Priest Fund Society Board of Directors/Priest Pension Plan Board of Trustees and over twenty-five years on the Archdiocesan Building Commission.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Catholic Relief Services and/or a charity of one’s choice.

Kruse-Phillips, Tama-Toledo, is handling the arrangements.