Kathryn Ann Deutsch, age 70, of New Hampton, IA died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chien, WI, surrounded by her family after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Rev. Brian Dellaert celebrating the Mass. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton. Visitation will continue on Thursday, one hour prior to the Mass at church.

Kathryn Ann Deutsch was born November 18, 1946, the daughter of Harry and Nettie (Flynn) Smith in Charles City, IA. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City. She graduated from high school in 1964. After high school, Kathy began working at Cummis Furniture in New Hampton making parts for baby cribs. After Cummis, she went to work at the Egg Plant in New Hampton. She was in charge of candling the eggs. Kathy also worked at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab for over 25 years. She took pride in her job and cherished the relationships she built with her coworkers and the residents that lived there.

Kathy met the love of her life, Jerome Deutsch, at a dance in Lawler. The couple were married on August 31, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. They were blessed with two children, Jason and Kelly. Kathy was a stay at home mom who loved and cherished raising her two children. Kathy adored her grandchildren and her life revolved around them. She was always looking forward to the next time she would spend time with them or the next holiday that she could spoil them with a gift or one of her home cooked breakfasts and delicious mashed potatoes.

Her pets were very important to her, as well, and held a special place in her heart. Kathy also enjoyed taking shopping trips, trying new restaurants, playing cards, and spending time with her neighbors. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could always come up with a good joke to make people laugh.

She is survived by one son, Jason Deutsch of Altoona, IA; one daughter, Kelly (Jason) Winter of Marquette, IA; four grandchildren, Jackson Deutsch, Blake Winter, Bailey Winter, Blair Winter; one sister Mary Roethler of North Washington; one brother-in-law Jim (Bev) Deutsch of Parker, CO; two sister-in-laws, June Rosonoke, Julie Wendl; many nieces and nephews; her dog Maggy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerome on March 30, 2016; two brother-in-laws Joe Roethler, Norb Rosonoke.