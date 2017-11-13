Ronald D. Shelton, age 81, of Janesville passed away on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 15, 1936 in Iowa City, IA, the son of the late Howard and Libbia (Kalous) Shelton. Ron graduated from high school in 1954 in Floyd, IA, where he met his wife Kathryn Kay Holmseth, who he has been married to for 60 years. Ron lived in Iowa before moving to Janesville in 1956. Ron has been a longtime member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville and he retired from General Motors in 1999 after 42 years of service.

Ron was a talented man who was able to fix, repair, or make just about anything. He loved traveling up to Eagle River, WI to go hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family at the cabin he built with his sons.

He is survived by his wife: Kathryn; his son: Ronald Shelton, Jr. of Janesville; grandsons: Ryan and Justin Shelton; and granddaughters: Samantha and Christina Shelton. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Carolyn Walkup of Ames, IA, Joyce Drahn of Decorah, IA, and Ruthanne and Rodney Ellis of Charles City, IA; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats: Buddy and Princess. He was preceded in death by his son: Daniel Shelton; his birth father: Russel Long; his mother and adopted father: Libbia and Howard Shelton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow at Town of Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care given to Ronald during his final journey.