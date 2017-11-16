James “Jim” William Jordan, 91, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral service for Jim Jordan will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Jim Beranek from Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Jim was born September 5, 1926 in Grayville, Illinois, the son of Daniel and Emma (Walter) Jordan. He received his education at Grayville, Illinois schools, and took classes at ICS and NIACC.

Jim enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served during WWII from 1943 to 1946. After boot camp, he served at the Navy Midshipman at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana where he met his wife, Goldie Vicsik, to whom he was married for 73 years. During the war, he was stationed in England and France. Jim was very proud of his service to his country, and belonged to the VFW and the American Legion.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim and Goldie made their home and started their family in South Bend where Jim was employed with the Oliver Corporation tractor factory for 11 years. In 1958, he was transferred to Oliver Corp/White Farm Equipment in Charles City, Iowa where he worked in supervisory positions until his retirement in 1988.

Jim and Goldie spent many weekends and vacations fishing at ponds in northeast Iowa and at the Mississippi River. Jim loved his family and looked forward to family gatherings and reunion picnics. He rooted for the Chicago Cubs his entire life and was thrilled when they won the World Series in 2016. Jim and Goldie were active members in the Charles City Senior Center, and he especially enjoyed serving there with Goldie as host and hostess of the Old Time Music Jam Sessions. He also attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City.

Jim is survived by his wife, Goldie; three children: SallyAnn (Dennis) Wetherell of Cedar Falls, James (Sharon Borrosco) Jordan, Jr. of Newbury Park, California and Kathleen (Clifford) Salmons of Charles City; four grandchildren: David Wetherell of Cedar Rapids, Donald Wetherell of Cedar Falls, Jessica (Mike) Kelly of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jennifer (David Ash) Hanlon Ash of Saint Anthony, Minnesota; nine great-grandchildren: sister, Annie (Gene) Choquette of Reno, Nevada; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters.

Jim requested no flowers please. Memorials may be sent to the family.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com