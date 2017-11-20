Funeral services for Edward Allen Lauterbach, 64, of Marble Rock will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at Retz Funeral Home in Greene with Pastor Jim Ackerson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Marble Rock.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene.

Edward Lauterbach was born on July 16, 1953 in Charles City, Iowa the son of Peter and Lelia (Nash) Lauterbach and passed away on November 20, 2017, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Ed grew up on the family farm west of Marble Rock. He attended grade school and junior high in Marble Rock and went to High School in Rockford. He attended NIACC for training as a Tractor Mechanic.

Ed worked briefly for an implement dealer until times were slow. He then worked for a pre-stressed concrete maker in Clear Lake. Later he worked for the Oliver Plant Foundry in Charles City. Then Ed got to be the farmer he had always wanted to be when he was able to rent his Uncle John Lauterbach’s farm. He farmed with his father and brother, Brian until health issues forced him to retire.

Ed attended the Baptist Church in Marble Rock. He loved farming, liked tractors, cars, battleships, Karaoke and his friends.

Living family members include his brother John Lauterbach, sister-in-law, Barb Lauterbach, niece, Anna Lauterbach and several cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Brian.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Marble Rock 1st Responders or Hospice of North Iowa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.