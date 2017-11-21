Margaret Frances Stangl, age 88, of Osage died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017, at the Columbus Club, 1403 State Street in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 10 a.m.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706.