Funeral services for Marilyn Irene Enabnit, 80, of Marble Rock will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center in Marble Rock with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Marble Rock.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Community Center in Marble Rock and will continue one hour before the service on Wednesday.

Marilyn Irene Nehls was born on July 6, 1937, in Charles City, Floyd Co., Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Irene (Hobert) Nehls and died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She received her education in public school graduating from Charles City High School in 1955 where she was active in the school band as a baton twirler.

Following graduation she became a bookkeeper at Schmidt Plumbing and then at Good Year Tire.

Marilyn was united in marriage to Arlin Enabnit on March 3, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charles City. This union was blessed with two daughters: Brenda and Sandra. Marilyn devoted her life to working alongside her husband and was instrumental in their farming operation as well as managing their home and raising their daughters. Despite her 15 year battle with Parkinson’s she remained determined and with fortitude prevailed as she battled her health related challenges.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Marble Rock for over 50 years where she taught Sunday school, when her children were young and was a member of the UMW. Marilyn was an active member of the Straud Gates Post 387 American Legion Auxiliary of Marble Rock.

Marilyn loved to grow flowers and garden, she enjoyed golfing and participating in tournaments, Marilyn liked to gamble on occasion and always enjoyed traveling with her husband. She liked the water and liked to water ski. Her grandchildren were at the top of her list and she was very faithful to attend all of their school events.

Living family members include her loving husband of 60 years, Arlin; two daughters: Brenda (Steve) Watters, Swaledale; Sandra (Rob) Robinson, Independence; grandchildren: Jesse (Tanya) Watters and their children: Jack, Ava, and Emerie; Jake (Katie Heuer) Watters and their son Bryer and another due in January 2018; Dr. Matt (Randy) Robinson, Mikki Scott and her son, Tanner; Toni Robinson; sister Jan (John) Coughlin and nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald, sister-in-law Betty and niece Linda Gifford.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford Street, Marble Rock, Iowa.