Ronald “Ron” Kramer, 85, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at his home with his loving family by his side.

A funeral Mass for Ron Kramer will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Roseville with Monsignor Walter Brunkan officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Roseville.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass on Thursday.

Ronald Louis Kramer, the son of John and Theresa (Reis) Kramer, was born July 27, 1932 in Rockford, Iowa. He attended country school, St. Mary’s School at Roseville and graduated in 1950 from Marble Rock High School. After graduation, Ron worked for a short time at the Oliver Plant in Charles City before starting to help his dad on the family farm.

Ronald was united in marriage to Beulah Nikolas on March 21, 1952 in Rockford. The couple made their home with Ron’s parents for a while before moving into an old school house that was on the land of the family farm. Eventually, another farm was purchased half a mile east and this is where Ron and Beulah called home. Ron farmed until 1998, but he and Beulah remained on the acreage in a new home that was built. In 2006 they moved into Charles City where they currently resided.

Ron was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Roseville. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, wood working, collecting different items (caps, bells and toy John Deere tractors), working word searches, bookkeeping for tax preparation (helping keep his mind sharp), picking up walnuts in the Fall (to shuck, clean and dry) and playing cards (especially solitaire and 500). Ron loved spending time with his family and looked forward to trips taken out to the farm.

Living family members include his wife of 65 years, Beulah of Charles City; children: Mike (Norlene) Kramer of Sheffield, Linda Pearce of Rockford, Steven Kramer (deceased), Joseph Kramer (Becky Brierly) of Marble Rock, James Kramer (deceased) and Richard (Lisa) Kramer of Mason City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Engels of Rockford; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.