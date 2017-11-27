Vonda Kincannon, age 78, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family.

Vonda Lou Edge was born July 30, 1939 in Grant County, Wisconsin to Elton and Inga Edge. She grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Fennimore High School in 1957. She married her loving husband of 58 years, Ray Kincannon, on March 30, 1959. She was a stay-at-home mother, dedicated to raising their five children. Vonda was also a dedicated member of the local Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and her faith was the foundation of her life and her spiritual family was very important to her.

Vonda very much enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She loved being a grandma. She loved to travel. She was an amazing cook and she made really good lefse. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and caring for flowers and plants. She also enjoyed playing freecell on her ipad.

Vonda is survived by her husband Ray Kincannon of Austin, MN; her children: Diane (Kurt) Baumgartner of Austin, MN, Steve Kincannon of Charles City, IA, Kristine (Dan) Jorgenson of Austin, MN, Kari Kincannon of Owatonna, MN; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Vonda is also survived by her siblings June (Richard) Johnson of Platteville, WI, Barbara Lomas of Lancaster, WI, Max (Mary) Edge of Stitzer, WI and Dana Gempler of Platteville, WI, as well many nieces and nephews.

Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Inga Edge and her oldest son, Bryon Kincannon.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at 1:30pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2115 5th Ave SE, Austin, MN. Visitation with the family will be held after the memorial service at the Ruby Rupner Room at the Hormel Nature Center in Austin.