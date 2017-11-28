Gertrude “Trudy” Blanche Rolph Holt passed away quickly and quietly on Sunday evening, November 26, 2017. She was born on December 22, 1922 in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred Delia Parker Rolph. Her maternal grandparents were Joseph and Enza Parker and paternal grandparents were Ted and Edith Rolph. She met and married Earl Mitchell Post of Rockford, Iowa; and later as a widow met and married Clarence Holt of Spring Valley, Minnesota. Her children are Jean L. Post of North Liberty, Iowa, and Richard “Dick” Post of Floyd, Iowa.

She was an exemplary homemaker to her husbands and children. She enjoyed reading, decorating, cooking and camping with family and friends in summers (CB handle “gypsy girl”). A truly gifted musician and songwriter, she shared her musical talents at Bluegrass Festivals, impromptu jam sessions, and campfire sing-alongs. She on her autoharp, Clarence on banjo, and her sister Barb Lensing on guitar entertained at numerous area nursing homes. Many winters were spent with Clarence in Texas, playing and singing with other “snow bird” musicians.

She is survived by her husband Clarence and two children, Jean and Dick. She also leaves her adored granddaughters, Cori Cherryholmes of North Liberty, Iowa and Leslie McNeilus of Olympia, Washington. Her two beloved great-grandsons are Bailey Wetherell (fiancée Kylie Wallin) of Swisher Iowa and Parker Wetherell of North Liberty, Iowa. Also surviving is a brother and his wife, Skip and Myrna Ward, and a sister-in-law, Esther Rolph of Charles City, Iowa, and a niece, Michelle Merrell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was Aunt Tootie to many area nieces and nephews, and stepmom to sons in Rochester, Minnesota.

Pre-deceasing her were husband of 57 years, Earl M. Post; brothers Jack Rolph in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, Arnold Rolph, and Vilas Ward; sisters Louise Cagley and Barbara Lensing; and sister-in-law Irene Merrell of Oconomowoc, WI.

A memorial service will be held later after her cremated remains are returned to her family.

She enriched and entertained many lives, making her ordinary life very extraordinary!

