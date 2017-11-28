Ricardo “Rick” Dean Wells, 51, of Charles City, IA died Monday, November 27, 2017 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City with Pastor Dan Larson officiating. In memory of Rick, the family requests those in attendance to please dress casual and wear your favorite comic book t-shirt or music t-shirt.

Rick was born on June 22, 1966 in Charles City, IA to Roger and Janice (Staebler) Wells.

He graduated from Charles City High School and resided in Charles City for most of his lifetime. On February 14, 2003, he was united in marriage to his best friend and soul mate, Deb (Shreve) Wells. Rick worked in food production at All States Quality Foods and more recently worked for Sparboe Foods in New Hampton before becoming ill. Although his pancreatic cancer diagnosis became terminal, Rick never stopped fighting up until his last breath.

He was a loving and giving person; he preached love over everything. Rick was a quiet and private person but didn’t hesitate to speak up about things that were of importance to him. His passion in life was music, which got him through anything. Rick also enjoyed spending time with family camping and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was to go to different restaurants and try new kinds of food with his wife Deb.

A hobby Rick loved for years and continued doing until the end of his life was making model cars. He grew up going to lots of car shows with his parents who restored cars and began replicating different models. He won many ribbons for different contests he entered. Every car he made was designed himself, nothing came from a kit.

Rick will be remembered by his loved ones for his great sense of humor and kind heart.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Wells of Charles City; Daughter in his heart, Natasha Mumford; brother, Ron Wells of Charles City; sister, Robin Lawrence of Floyd; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Wells.

Online condolences may be left at www.fullertonfh.com. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Deb Wells, 512 3rd Avenue, Charles City, IA 50616.

