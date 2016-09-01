WEEKLY WORD: Does the Bible’s message ‘disturb’ you?

By the Rev. Daniel Larson | Cross Lutheran Church

If you walk down any hallway in a motel, you will likely see those little signs hanging on the doors that read, “Do Not Disturb!” This can be an accurate description of the attitude of people toward the Bible’s message of sin and grace, law and Gospel.

Every Sunday morning in our church, we have Jesus standing before the door of our hearts, pleading with us, saying: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with them, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20).

However, sad to say, there are people everywhere responding to this invitation by putting out the “Do Not Disturb” sign on their hearts. People have become so preoccupied by a thousand other things in their lives that they intentionally or unintentionally cannot be “disturbed” by Jesus and the eternal message for their souls that He brings them in the Bible.

Thankfully, though, Jesus isn’t brushed off that easily. Someone who knew that was the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. I suppose nothing would have made him happier than to have hung out that “Do Not Disturb” sign on the palace door. But Jesus was there that fateful day, and Pilate was forced to deal with Him. When Pilate was confronted with Christ, he asked the crowd, “What shall I do, then, with Jesus?” Pilate had to deal with this “disturbance” in his life, didn’t he?

The Christ of Christmas; the Christ of Good Friday; the Christ of Easter is inescapable. No one can remain “undisturbed” by the Son of God and Savior of the world — the one who came to save even you from dying in your sins! He calls from our pulpit every Sunday.

He calls from Christian friends and family. He calls from media of all sorts. And in the midst of all your confusion, pain and distress of this world, Jesus calls to you with the message of peace and rest: “Come unto me all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest.”

Do you want true happiness?

Then allow the Bible’s message to “disturb” you — the message of sin and grace, law and Gospel. This is the message that is proclaimed every week at Cross Lutheran Church and it is the message we want you to hear, too Come and hear it with us.

The Rev. Daniel Larson is the pastor of Cross Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave., Charles City He can be reached at revlarson57@gmail.com or by phone at 563-380-7359.

– 20160902 –