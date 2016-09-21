Heartsick over 3C Bistro closing

To: James, Dani, and 3C staff My wife and I are heartsick to hear of the closure of your fine restaurant. You have consistently provided one of the best restaurant experiences (food and service) available anywhere in the upper Midwest. The service staff has made every meal a special experience and they have all become like family to us and the many others who frequent your restaurant.

Good luck to all of you in your future endeavors and thank you for the many pleasurable experiences that we have had at your establishment.

Ralph and Ruth Smith, Charles City