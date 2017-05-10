OTHER NEWSPAPERS SAY … Branstad takes a welcome global view on China

“I see this as the biggest challenge I’ve ever had,” Branstad told the committee, when asked about growing tensions with North Korea. “I want to do whatever I can to find a solution that will benefit the entire human race.”

Such a pledge would be boilerplate in most times. But, within the context of the White House’s stated nationalism, Branstad’s commitment to all of humanity — regardless of national affiliation — suddenly takes on real meaning. Clearly, Branstad is considering the human costs for the 20 million in and around cities such as Seoul, South Korea, should things blow up in the region.

It’s a welcome, if brief, return to normalcy.

China is, after all, the only power with any real economic or political sway over Pyongyang. Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, accused the Chinese government of offering “head fakes” over the years because the Communist power has no interest in sharing a border with a unified, democratic Korean state. All the while, North Korea’s nuclear program continued to blossom, threatening millions in Seoul and Tokyo.

Branstad is all but assured the post. His hearing went smoothly. Senators from both parties lauded his grasp of the issues and preemptively congratulated him. Branstad pledged, under questioning, to press Chinese officials on human rights violations, clandestine opiate operations and trade irregularities.

Branstad’s close friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t mean much once he’s pushing for U.S. economic and political interests.

“Despite your relationship with President Xi … they’re tough negotiators,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

His will be a Herculean task that no previous friendship can soften.