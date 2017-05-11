CITY NOTES … Area infrastructure investment is a joint entity challenge

• The Charles City Comprehensive Plan.

• The Floyd County (ADC) Strategic Plan.

• The Mason City-Clear Lake Highway 122 Corridor Plan.

To do this planning, the first question that needs to be asked is how much regional demand for infrastructure is there?

Here is a list of what is on the horizon that might require the dedication of community funds in the Charles City area:

• Wayfinding signage system — Charles City is not the easiest town in which to locate places. An expert consultant proposal is presently being drafted which will address this need.

• Local fiber initiative — A feasibility plan is being requested to assist in putting together a business plan (local fiber initiative) which will identify the amount of speed and capacity needed to help support a local fiber optic utility providing services to all our homes. It is further hoped that other regional communities will join us in at least parts of this critical effort.

• Charley Western Bridge replacemenet — The Charley Western Bridge partially collapsed several weeks ago. It is therefore closed with the likelihood being that the 100-year old bridge will have to be replaced. How great an expense will be required is presently under discussion. We are also looking into building a new city bridge there to open our Southside Cedar River watershed to regular traffic or at the very least emergency traffic.

• Wastewater treatment plant/Cedar River watershed improvements – This project is presently being planned to comply with state and federal requirements (especially plant and nutrient reducing goals). We have also obtained several grants which will allow coordination with upstream portions of the Cedar River watershed. There are other portions of the watershed that affect Charles City which will require more work. In particular, this would involve the Washington School watershed to the northeast of Charles City and work in the southwest Industrial Park.

• City Hall renovation — Extensive repair will be required for our building if it is going to remain sustainable. Enough investigation has been done to establish the need for major funding.

• Certified site — State economic development agencies have reached a consensus that a county and/or city will need to identify sites that allow us to remain competitive; the first being having ownership of the subject premises or having an option to purchase the property.

• North Grand property — This is the former middle school property that has the potential to provide housing and many other community needs. It thus has great potential, but also carries with it great expense. Our entire community will have to be involved if we are going to be successful in repurposing this building.