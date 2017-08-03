Letter to the Editor: Asks for a moratorium on Worth County CAFOs

By Edith Haenel, Northwood

I am writing out of major health concerns for myself and the children in my life in regards to the new CAFO being built a mile from my house and less than a mile from five of the young children in my family in Worth County.

I have epilepsy and the methane from the CAFO is an aromatic hydrocarbon which trigger gran mal seizures in my particular case. I am very worried that my home of 35 years will become unsafe for me.

I do not want to live in constant agony that today may be the day that the wind is in the right direction and that the particulates from the CAFO will trigger a seizure.

Additionally, research repeatedly has confirmed that children that live within the 2-3 mile radius of CAFOs are more at risk for health difficulties. Some health risks for children more that double for these kids, and can be more than five times as likely for the children who live on a CAFO site.

Many adults also experience serious health concerns. One study states that 64 percent of CAFO workers carried antibiotic resistant bacteria in their nostrils. Many workers become seriously ill. Increased incidences of e.coli are a major risk of CAFOs.

Last summer I was in the hospital for two weeks because of a drug resistant e.coli. It is far more common that imagined and is commonly present in soil spread which has been spread with liquid manure from CAFOs.

I am urging the Worth County Board of Supervisors to agree to send out letters to all area residents when potential CAFO operators come forward to request building permits.

Then the community would have a chance to voice their opinion about an industry that is having consequences for all of us. As it stands now all the community can do is react in dismay to a done deal.

Additionally, I would urge the Worth County Board of Supervisors to adopt a resolution stating that they will place a moratorium on all new CAFOs until the current DNR Master Matrix is revised so that CAFOs over 500 animal units are regulated.

Currently that is no regulation for facilities under 2,499 hogs.