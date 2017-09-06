Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Art-A-Fest contributors, volunteers

By The Art-A-Fest Committee, Charles City

What a special day we had for Art-a-fest in Charles City on Saturday, Aug. 19! We thank anyone who helped to make the day so successful in so many ways.

Thanks to all the businesses who helped to sponsor our events and to all who came to purchase items from the talented artists. To super volunteers who helped to set up and take down, clean up, many helped at the information booth all day. The kids events area was popular all day also — most free. We are grateful!

Numerous people helped to make and serve a delicious meal for a very reasonable price. The pulled-pork sandwiches were a hit as were the homemade pies — we ran out of most everything! Again thanks.

So many people commented on our clean and beautiful city — and our friendly hospitality! It was another way to showcase “America’s Hometown.” It does take a village!

We were led by Tia McInroy who spent hours coordinating the success of the event. Other hard-working volunteers include Janiece and Bruce Bergland, Susan and Art Strong, Judy and Kip Hauser, Linda Tjaden, Steve Schiller, Carol Frye, Julie Morton, Nancy Clarke, Barbara Thomsen, Jean Semelhack, Angel McKensie, Rosa Gastelum and Ann Schneckloth.

Proceeds go to help keep our iconic Art Center a beautiful, well run and used place for anyone in our area.