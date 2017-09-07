Letter to the Editor: McQuillen Place will be great community asset

By Dave Scrimger, Charles City

I have heard an awful lot of negativism about McQuillen Place. In the future this property will be paying real estate taxes pretty much forever.

The building, which is being built slower than most people would like to see, is still better and more entertaining to watch develop than the vacant lot that was there for ages. It is the biggest project built downtown in decades.

As a community we should embrace this project and give it a positive acknowledgement.

We should also be rejoicing that Charles Thomson was willing to make this move.