Letter to the Editor: Supports Andrews for mayor

By Bruce and Chris Eldridge, Charles City

We are so pleased to write this letter in support of Dean Andrews, candidate for mayor of Charles City.

We have known Dean for more than 40 years and know him to be an active and devoted citizen of Charles City. Not only has he practiced dentistry here for 40 years, but he has also been involved with the Chamber of Commerce, the Community Development Group, local service clubs, his church and the Charles City Council.

When there is a problem to be solved, Dean takes it seriously, studies the issue, looks at all alternatives and makes an informed decision. When there is an opportunity for Charles City, he enthusiastically finds ways to help and celebrates the community’s success.

With his experience for many years on the City Council, Dean will be able to hit the ground running when elected mayor. He knows how city government works.

While Dean’s opponent may be a fine person, we feel that Dean offers more knowledge and experience to the role of mayor. Dean is dedicated to the quality of life in Charles City. He will work hard to make Charles City a great place to live.

He deserves your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7!