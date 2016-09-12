Conservation funding available for water quality practices

To the Press

DES MOINES —USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking applicants from Iowa agricultural producers in select watersheds for conservation practices that help improve water quality. The cutoff deadline for priority funding is Oct. 21.

Applicants for this project must reside in the North Raccoon, Des Moines River, South Skunk, Middle Cedar or Cedar River Watersheds. Agricultural producers who reside in eight targeted watersheds within these areas will receive priority in the application ranking process. Overall, 37 Iowa counties are involved in the project.

Through USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), the Midwest Agriculture Water Quality Partnership project offers higher than normal federal assistance for practices such as denitrifying bioreactors, drainage water management, constructed wetlands, and vegetated subsurface drainage outlets (saturated buffers). Selected applicants can also receive traditional payment rates for cover crops, nutrient management, and no-till, among others.

“This project will accelerate the installation and adoption of the most effective nutrient reduction and soil health practices in Iowa,” said Iowa NRCS State Conservationist Kurt Simon.

The RCPP leverages the leadership of local conservation partners such as the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Agricultural Water Alliance with USDA assistance. A group of 40 partners are investing about $38 million into this project, while USDA-NRCS is devoting another $9.5 million in conservation assistance.

For more information about this and other RCPP projects, visit the Iowa NRCS website at www.ia.nrcs.usda.gov. To apply for this project, visit Charles City’s local NRCS office.

