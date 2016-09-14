Avoid up-river fishing

River levels still stabilizing

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

“The river is going down, but then we keep getting these shots of rain and it keeps going back up,” Nub Ronnei, owner of Nub’s Bait, Tackle & More in Nashua, said.

According to Nub, the amount of rain recently has flushed the river clear of debris.

“One thing, though, you see a little bit of stuff floating down, we get these rains, all these rains come down and had washed it all clean,” he said.

A few fishermen have attempted to fish upriver, but with the fluctuating river levels, it was discovered downstream is a safer more successful place to cast a line.

“(A bait shop patron’s) cousin tried to go up river, but quickly had his mind changed for him,” Nub said.

If it isn’t the rain, it’s the temperature throwing a wrench anglers’ plans.

“It’s getting closer and closer (to fall), a lot of the guys are talking about this fall run of the walleye,” Nub said.

Fall like temperatures could cause the walleye to run sooner.

“The way these temperatures are going right now it could start within a couple of weeks,” Nub said. “When that that water temperature starts dropping — those cool nights and cool days — (the run) could start sooner.”

