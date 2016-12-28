Winter urban trout stocking begins Jan. 4

By the Iowa DNR

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout in seven locations this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

This program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

A family friendly event is paired with most of the stockings to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter stocking events are based on favorable weather conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Trout-Fishing for possible changes.

2017 Winter Trout Stocking Schedule

Jan. 14, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 14, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at Noon

Jan. 20, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 20, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at 3 p.m.

Jan. 28, Lake Petoka, Bondurant, at Noon

Feb. 4, Ada Hayden, Ames, at Noon

Feb. 4, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, at 1:30 p.m.

