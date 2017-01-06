Mitchell County to host Deer and Turkey Expo Feb. 11

OSAGE — This year, the Mitchell County Deer and Turkey Expo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, with doors opening at 9 a.m. at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Hwy. 9, Osage.

The expo organized by Mitchell County Consservation will have judged contests, a raffle and samples from local meat lockers.

If you bagged a big buck or bird this past hunting year, found an awesome set of sheds, or scored a sweet trail-cam photo, bring them before 2:30 p.m. to have them scored for free. Animals, sheds, and photos do not have to be from the past year or from Mitchell County. Animals from the 2016 hunting season should be cleaned and dried at least 60 days to be scored by local certified scorers that donate their time and talents to this event.

For a $5 donation, those items can be entered in contests to win prizes from Cabela’s. The contest categories are biggest buck, tom, shed and matched shed, as well as People’s Choice for both animals and trail camera photos. Trail Camera photos can be emailed to chelsea@osage.net, or brought in the day of the Expo. Prizes will awarded at 4 p.m.

Even if you don’t have an animal to get scored, come out to cure some cabin fever and enjoy samples from local lockers, place your “People’s Choice” vote, enter a raffle to win a gun or join the archery shoot competition for your chance to win a bow, and more.

“It’s really incredible to see all of the diversity our local deer and turkey represent at this event. Whether you’re a hunter, or an avid wildlife watcher, it’s a great way to get an idea for what kind of genetics are out there and what other kinds of wildlife you might see in the field,” Mitchell County Conservation Board Director Adam Shirley said.

Donations to this event go to the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation to support educational programs, events and displays in Mitchell County.

