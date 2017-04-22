Seeder available for wildlife food plot planting

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Area landowners and hunters looking to create food plots for turkey, deer and other wildlife have a tool available to help make that job easier.

A food plot seed spreader is available to check out from Floyd County Conservation. It is on a trailer and stored at the Tosanak Recreation Area (the former Winnebago Scout Reservation, northwest of Marble Rock).

Paul Van Ausdall, a member of the Double C Archery Club, explained that the club purchased the spreader 10 or 15 years ago with funds from a Whitetails Chapter banquet. About three years ago the club donated it to the county conservation board.

“I thought, well, it’s sitting out here — I had it down in the barn — not getting used,”

Van Ausdall said. “Let’s give it to Floyd County Conservation and maybe it will get some use.”

The spreader is small enough to pull behind a small tractor and has controls that are operable from the tractor, including setting the depth of the disks, Van Ausdall said.

Seeds often planted for wildlife food plots include alfalfa and clover, turnips, wheat or rye, rapeseed, chicory and brassicas. People using the planter would provide their own seed.

Food plots are typically used to attract wildlife for hunting or photography.

“It could also be used to plant prairie flowers,” Van Ausdall said.

The seeder is available by calling Tyler Walters, park ranger with the Floyd County Conservation Board, at 641-220-7295