Watch for aquatic hitchhikers

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The signs are everywhere, “STOP HITCHHIKERS”, with a picture of a boat. Why? Because invasive species are invading Iowa’s waters.

Little creatures from the water can jump on to boats and spread to different water ways if you don’t follow some simple steps, said Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Clean, Drain and Dry boats when you go into different bodies of water.

Invasive species are prohibited in Iowa, Bogenschutz said.

“Which means you can’t transport them, possess them, or purchase or sell them or anything like that,” Bogenshutz said. “What the law requires is that people clean off their boats and equipment before they leave the water of all aquatic invasive species and all aquatic plants.”

Invasive species are so reviled because they impact native species and dominate habitats and change conditions, Bogenschutz said.

It also causes problems with recreation.

“If you’re in an area with a silver carp, they can jump out of the water and land in your boat, or on your jet ski, they could potentially hit you,” Bogenshutz said.

There is no way to get rid of silver carp or zebra mussels once they get in an ecosystem, and it can cost a lot of money to control or manage those populations, Bogenshutz said.

“Preventing their spread is the best way to keep these bad things from happening,” Bogenshutz said.