Floyd County Ikes to partner with Pheasants Forever for youth day

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Together the Floyd County Ike and Pheasants Forever will be working together to put on a youth education and fun day, Saturday, June 10.

The event is being put on at Tosanak Recreation Area, this will be the third annual event of this kind.

There will be a drawing for a Stevens pump action 20 gauge shot gun.

“We’ll have activities for the kids from archery, a controlled BB gun with gun handling safety at the same station,” said Dave Van Waus, Floyd County Ikes board member and president of Floyd County Pheasants Forever.

The Ikes will be putting on a blue bird building seminar where kids can make a blue bird house and take it home with them, Waus said.

“We’re going to have dog training, and we’re going to have a professional dog trainer coming in from Clarksville,” Waus said.

The dog show will go over basic up keep of canines through care and training, and show the kids a ready-to-go hunting dog, Waus said.

There will also be a course on the basics of trapping.

“Youth today don’t have any knowledge of trapping and that’s basically what settled the United States back in the 1700s,” Waus said.

The traps course is primarily to help kids incase their dog happens to inadvertently get caught in a trap, Waus said.

Lunch will be provided for the kids that come.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

The gun will be presented to the winner at the annual Ikes banquet Nov. 3 at the Floyd County Community Center in Floyd.

Children age 7-14 will be accepted.