Ash trees in Central Park may have to go

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

There are three ash trees around the crosswalk in Central Park that either need to have emerald ash borer treatment or be taken down.

The Charles City Park and Recreation Board met Wednesday and discussed the recent declaration of a EAB infestation in Floyd County, specifically Charles City.

Every ash tree in the city will die unless it is treated, said Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Steven Lindaman. Ash trees need to be treated every one or two years for the rest of their lives to prevent being destroyed by EAB.

Lindaman said many ash trees had been taken down prior to EAB being found in Charles City in preparation for the bug’s eventual arrival. The ash borer has now been positively identified in 50 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Removing the trees from Central Park would have a visual impact on the park, Lindaman said.

“I’m just talking about Central Park,” he said. “We’ve got more to remove.”

New trees could be planted within a year.

“It’s ironic that ash trees were planted because they were disease resistant,” said Charles City Parks and Recreation board member Dennis Petersen.

It could be years before anything happens to the ash trees, Petersen said.

“I wouldn’t cut them down before you had to to,” he said. “I just hate to cut down a perfectly healthy tree.”

The ash trees are going to die eventually unless they’re treated, Lindaman said.

The board didn’t vote on any action.

Also during the meeting Lindaman gave an update on Victory Park sculpture, commenting that it is not 100 percent complete.

Winnebago Industries donated $785.26 to the Charles City Parks and Recreation Department. The board will decide what to do with that money at a later meeting.

On July 7, a group will be coming to see the Charles City Whitewater course and members of the board plan to greet them.

The Charles City Parks and Recreation Board meets on the third Wednesday of every month.