Spotlight on Floyd County Parks: Tosanak

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Tosanak is not pronounced how its spelled. It is pronounced DO-San-ICK, not TOE-San-Ick.

Tosanak Recreation Area is a fairly recent addition to the parks of Floyd County, but it has been in use in some way or another since the 1950s when it was a used as a park for the Boy Scouts of America.

It hosts many events for the Floyd County Conservation Department and other organizations in the Floyd County Area.

Floyd County purchased it Tosanak in 2012, when the scouts decided they were going to sell it, said Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams.

Tosanak was originally pieced together from 10 and 20 acre parcels in the 1950s when the Boys Scouts first bought the land, Reams said.

Originally the site was called the Winnebago Scout Reservation, Reams said.

“When the county purchase it we looked at name options and we actually contacted a member of the Winnebago American tribe to look for a word that would represent the area,” Reams said. “Tosanak refers to the Shell Rock River as the slippery one.”

The otter symbol was kept as it reflected the Winnebago Scout Reservation.

“We combined old and new together,” Reams said.

The spelling and the pronunciation of Tosanak comes from the Winnebago as well.

“Even though its spelled with a “T” its pronounced with a “D”,” Reams said.

Tosanak stretches for 370 acres and two miles of river front.

“There is a walking trail that parallels the river and that’s one of my favorites to walk along,” Reams said. “It close to the river and you’re also walking in mature oak, hickory, walnut woods.”

Shell Rock River running by Tosanak also gives anglers spot to seat with shade near by.

The Floyd County Conservation Board will be looking for funds to help build a new modern cabin at Tosanak.

The cabin, which would have log siding, is set to be built near a now defunct pool filled with sand near the river.

Anyone interested in donating to the Floyd County Conservation Board can contact the Floyd County Conservation Office at 641-756-3490.

“Its kind of a unique area,” Reams said.