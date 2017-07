1 of 6

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Project AWARE volunteers went from Osage to Seter’s Landing near the Mitchell County border to Floyd County today.

The volunteers will be staying the night in Charles City tonight and tomorrow as they go through the Cedar River picking up trash and scraps.

The volunteers pulled a lot of stuff out of the Cedar River on the way today, including a coke bottle dispenser and half a motorcycle.