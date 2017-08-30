$120,000 goal for Tosanak cabin

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County Conservation Board hopes to raise $120,000 for a new cabin at the Tosanak Recreation Area.

In Northeast Iowa there are only three counties that have cabins for rent at their conservation areas, and Floyd County is one them, said Vice-President of the Floyd County Conservation Board Joel Cannon.

Contributions will be considered tax deductible, according to a pamphlet used to raise money for the project.

There’s currently one small modern cabin at Tosanak and a collection of rustic cabins that people can use.

“We see a need for it,” Cannon said. “Our cabin usage down there (at Tosanak) is increasing every year.”

The Floyd County Conservation Board met and decided to look into buying a cabin.

“To showcase what Tosanak is,” Cannon said.

Cannon refers to Tosanak as a gem among the Floyd County Parks because of how unique it is.

“We want this modern cabin so families can come or groups of friends can come explore the park and see what Tosanak has to offer,” Cannon said.

The cabin will be built on a ridge overlooking the Shell Rock River.

“Just west of where the old pool was,” Cannon said.

A three-way intersection of trails is close to the expected construction area of the cabin where people can hike along the Shell Rock River.

“There’s very good fishing there,” Cannon said. “I’ve caught a lot of fish.”

A variety of fish swim in the Shell Rock River including walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass. There is a boat ramp at the park that fish enthusiasts can use.

“In the wintertime some of those trails are set up for cross country skiing,” Cannon said.

The 1,100-square-foot cabin is set to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and will be handicapped-accessible.

The cabin will be fully furnished, Cannon said.

Right now the roads to Tosanak are closed for construction. To see the park at the moment people need to go 2 miles east of Rockford and take the last avenue going south about 4 miles.

“That’ll take you right to the park,” Cannon said. “You’ve got to go through 4 miles on gravel roads, though.”

Fundraising for the cabin has just begun.

“We know it’s going to a long process,” Cannon said. “It might take a year, it might take two years.”

After receiving private donations, Cannon and the Conservation Board will start seeking grants.

“The reason we have to wait a little bit is because some of the grants being looked at are matching,” Cannon said. “They want you to show that you have other donations and income coming in.”

Floyd County Conservation will be partnering with the Fossil and Prairie Foundation to help make the cabin a reality.

People interested in donating can call 641-756-3490 or go to the Fossil Prairie Park Center and pick up a donation flier.