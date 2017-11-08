Tosanak gets a $13,000 boost

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com
The Fossil and Prairie Conservation Foundation received a $13,028 grant to build a recreation area at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock.
The grant comes from the Beth E. Reinhart Charitable Trust.
The new area will contain a ping-pong table, foosball table, multiple sets of bean bag games and a new concrete slab and basketball hoop.
The area is set to be placed adjacent to a new modern family sized cabin at Tosanak.
Fundraising for the new cabin is currently underway, and the Floyd County Conservation Board hopes to raise $120,000.
In Northeast Iowa there are only three counties that have cabins for rent at their conservation areas, and Floyd County is one them, said Joel Cannon, vice president of the Floyd County Conservation Board.
Contributions will be considered tax deductible, according to a pamphlet used to raise money for the project.
There’s currently one small modern cabin at Tosanak and a collection of rustic cabins that people can use.
The new cabin will be built on a ridge overlooking the Shell Rock River.
A three-way intersection of trails is close to the expected construction area of the cabin where people can hike along the Shell Rock River.
“There’s very good fishing there,” Cannon said. “I’ve caught a lot of fish.”
A variety of fish swim in the Shell Rock River including walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass. There is a boat ramp at the park that fish enthusiasts can use.
The 1,100-square-foot cabin is set to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and will be handicapped-accessible and fully furnished.
Right now the roads to Tosanak are closed for construction. To see the park at the moment people need to go 2 miles east of Rockford and take the last avenue going south about 4 miles.
Construction of the new cabin is planned for late spring of 2018.
After receiving private donations, Cannon and the Conservation Board will start seeking grants.
Floyd County Conservation will be partnering with the Fossil and Prairie Foundation to help make the cabin a reality.
People interested in donating can call 641-756-3490 or go to the Fossil Prairie Park Center and pick up a donation flier.