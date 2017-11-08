Tosanak gets a $13,000 boost

The Fossil and Prairie Conservation Foundation received a $13,028 grant to build a recreation area at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock.

The grant comes from the Beth E. Reinhart Charitable Trust.

The new area will contain a ping-pong table, foosball table, multiple sets of bean bag games and a new concrete slab and basketball hoop.

The area is set to be placed adjacent to a new modern family sized cabin at Tosanak.

Fundraising for the new cabin is currently underway, and the Floyd County Conservation Board hopes to raise $120,000.

In Northeast Iowa there are only three counties that have cabins for rent at their conservation areas, and Floyd County is one them, said Joel Cannon, vice president of the Floyd County Conservation Board.

Contributions will be considered tax deductible, according to a pamphlet used to raise money for the project.

There’s currently one small modern cabin at Tosanak and a collection of rustic cabins that people can use.

The new cabin will be built on a ridge overlooking the Shell Rock River.