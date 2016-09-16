Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Charles City 7
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 74, North Butler, Greene 0
West Hancock, Britt 61, West Fork, Sheffield 6
Grundy Center 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 28
Clear Lake 20, Osage 8
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey 0
Akron-Westfield 31, Lawton-Bronson 6
Anamosa 14, Mediapolis 13
Ankeny 56, Indianola 20
Ankeny Centennial 49, Southeast Polk 3
Assumption, Davenport 55, Central Clinton, DeWitt 17
Audubon 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 76, Grand View Christian/ACA 6
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 40, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
Bedford 78, Lamoni 34
Belle Plaine 40, Colfax-Mingo 13
Bellevue 44, Durant-Bennett 0
Belmond-Klemme 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 26
Benton Community 30, Decorah 27, OT
Bettendorf 23, Pleasant Valley 13
Bondurant Farrar 24, Grinnell 17
Boone 41, Perry 0
Boyden-Hull-RV 55, Sheldon 21
C-M-B, Baxter 28, West Marshall, State Center 22
CAM, Anita 48, East Mills 42
Carroll 35, ADM, Adel 6
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Central City 50, West Central, Maynard 22
Central Elkader 60, Dunkerton 16
Central Lee, Donnellson 38, Albia 0
Central Lyon 36, Estherville Lincoln Central 26
Central Springs 26, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Charter Oak-Ute 29, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12
Cherokee, Washington 33, Sioux Center 19
Clarinda Academy 66, Woodbine 58
Clarke, Osceola 14, Chariton 6
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 13
Clear Creek-Amana 44, Maquoketa 0
Clinton 37, Dubuque, Senior 22
Colo-NESCO 76, Melcher-Dallas 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26, OT
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 26, Sioux City, North 20, OT
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, Sioux City, West 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 42, Denison-Schleswig 7
Crestwood, Cresco 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 16, Ballard 14
Davenport, North 21, Davenport, West 13
Denver 48, Lake Mills 0
Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 28
Des Moines, Lincoln 32, Des Moines, Hoover 31
Des Moines, Roosevelt 24, Ottumwa 10
Dike-New Hartford 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, AGWSR, Ackley 12
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Waukee 0
Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Waterloo, East 19
Earlham 45, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
East Union, Afton 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Davis County, Bloomfield 29
Edgewood-Colesburg 22, Alburnett 14
Epworth, Western Dubuque 17, Cedar Falls 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Essex 6
Fairfield 33, Keokuk 16
Fort Dodge 28, Ames 21
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Sidney 10
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 15, Forest City 14
Gilbert 33, Iowa Falls-Alden 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, GMG, Garwin 0
Glenwood 49, Harlan 41
Glidden-Ralston 60, River Valley, Correctionville 22
H-L-V, Victor 77, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Harris-Lake Park 70, Clay Central-Everly 6
Hinton 49, Alta/Aurelia 7
Hudson 24, North Tama, Traer 0
Humboldt 45, Algona 14
Iowa City, City High 20, Iowa City, West 7
Janesville 25, Clarksville 20
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, Clarinda 8
Lenox 36, Murray 6
Lisbon 26, North Linn, Troy Mills 20
Logan-Magnolia 14, IKM-Manning 8
Lone Tree 81, English Valleys, North English 0
Louisa-Muscatine 19, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 14
Lynnville-Sully 53, Eldon Cardinal 0
Madrid 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Manson Northwest Webster 20, Eagle Grove 8
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 41, West Monona, Onawa 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Mount Vernon 31
Midland, Wyoming 76, Easton Valley 12
Missouri Valley 51, Treynor 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 20, PAC-LM 12
Moravia 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6
Mount Ayr 34, Woodward Academy 7
Muscatine 30, North Scott, Eldridge 13
Nevada 19, Knoxville 15
New Hampton 42, Hampton-Dumont 14
New London 28, Montezuma 22
Newell-Fonda 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13
Newton 35, Burlington 21
Nodaway Valley 28, Riverside, Oakland 13
North Fayette Valley 55, Monticello 0
Northwood-Kensett 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 24
Norwalk 44, North Polk, Alleman 6
Oskaloosa 30, Mount Pleasant 13
Panorama, Panora 49, Ogden 14
PCM, Monroe 56, Centerville 0
Pekin 21, North Mahaska, New Sharon 20
Pella 35, Carlisle 0
Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Pleasantville 40, Des Moines Christian 14
Regina, Iowa City 50, Sigourney-Keota 28
Ridge View 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Roland-Story, Story City 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 24
Saydel 27, South Hardin 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, LeMars 26
Sibley-Ocheyedan 20, Okoboji, Milford 7
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0
Solon 36, Washington 15
South Central Calhoun 64, Shenandoah 22
South O’Brien, Paullina 27, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6
South Tama County, Tama 45, Independence 8
South Winneshiek, Calmar 28, MFL-Mar-Mac 8
Southeast Valley 34, Red Oak 31
Southwest Valley 49, Griswold 20
Spirit Lake 28, Spencer 10
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 7
St. Mary’s, Remsen 35, West Bend-Mallard 12
Stanton 52, Wayne, Corydon 22
Starmont 34, Postville 23
Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Tipton 41, Jesup 34
Tri-Center, Neola 17, OA-BCIG 14, OT
Tripoli 24, Kee, Lansing 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Riceville 14
Twin Cedars, Bussey 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Underwood 27, East Sac County 7
Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Oelwein 0
Urbandale 48, Mason City 13
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Johnston 9
Van Meter 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
WACO, Wayland 36, Springville 28
Wahlert, Dubuque 17, Marion 14
Wapello 56, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23, East Buchanan, Winthrop 7
Waterloo, West 41, Marshalltown 7
Waukon 20, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Webster City 49, Greene County 6
West Branch 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32
West Burlington/Notre Dame 33, Fort Madison 0
West Delaware, Manchester 48, Center Point-Urbana 15
West Liberty 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
West Lyon, Inwood 45, Unity Christian, Orange City 12
West Sioux, Hawarden 29, Westwood, Sloan 12
Western Christian, Hull 48, Emmetsburg 6
Williamsburg 55, Camanche 7
Wilton 35, Highland, Riverside 18
Winfield-Mount Union def. Danville, forfeit
Winterset 24, Atlantic 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 13, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Woodward-Granger 43, Central Decatur, Leon 13