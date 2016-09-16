Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Charles City 7

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Rockford 0

Saint Ansgar 74, North Butler, Greene 0

West Hancock, Britt 61, West Fork, Sheffield 6

Grundy Center 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 28

Clear Lake 20, Osage 8

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey 0

Akron-Westfield 31, Lawton-Bronson 6

Anamosa 14, Mediapolis 13

Ankeny 56, Indianola 20

Ankeny Centennial 49, Southeast Polk 3

Assumption, Davenport 55, Central Clinton, DeWitt 17

Audubon 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 76, Grand View Christian/ACA 6

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 40, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

Bedford 78, Lamoni 34

Belle Plaine 40, Colfax-Mingo 13

Bellevue 44, Durant-Bennett 0

Belmond-Klemme 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 26

Benton Community 30, Decorah 27, OT

Bettendorf 23, Pleasant Valley 13

Bondurant Farrar 24, Grinnell 17

Boone 41, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull-RV 55, Sheldon 21

C-M-B, Baxter 28, West Marshall, State Center 22

CAM, Anita 48, East Mills 42

Carroll 35, ADM, Adel 6

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Central City 50, West Central, Maynard 22

Central Elkader 60, Dunkerton 16

Central Lee, Donnellson 38, Albia 0

Central Lyon 36, Estherville Lincoln Central 26

Central Springs 26, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Charter Oak-Ute 29, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12

Cherokee, Washington 33, Sioux Center 19

Clarinda Academy 66, Woodbine 58

Clarke, Osceola 14, Chariton 6

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 13

Clear Creek-Amana 44, Maquoketa 0

Clinton 37, Dubuque, Senior 22

Colo-NESCO 76, Melcher-Dallas 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26, OT

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 26, Sioux City, North 20, OT

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, Sioux City, West 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 42, Denison-Schleswig 7

Crestwood, Cresco 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 16, Ballard 14

Davenport, North 21, Davenport, West 13

Denver 48, Lake Mills 0

Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 28

Des Moines, Lincoln 32, Des Moines, Hoover 31

Des Moines, Roosevelt 24, Ottumwa 10

Dike-New Hartford 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, AGWSR, Ackley 12

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Waukee 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Waterloo, East 19

Earlham 45, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

East Union, Afton 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Davis County, Bloomfield 29

Edgewood-Colesburg 22, Alburnett 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 17, Cedar Falls 10

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Essex 6

Fairfield 33, Keokuk 16

Fort Dodge 28, Ames 21

Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Sidney 10

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 15, Forest City 14

Gilbert 33, Iowa Falls-Alden 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, GMG, Garwin 0

Glenwood 49, Harlan 41

Glidden-Ralston 60, River Valley, Correctionville 22

H-L-V, Victor 77, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Harris-Lake Park 70, Clay Central-Everly 6

Hinton 49, Alta/Aurelia 7

Hudson 24, North Tama, Traer 0

Humboldt 45, Algona 14

Iowa City, City High 20, Iowa City, West 7

Janesville 25, Clarksville 20

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, Clarinda 8

Lenox 36, Murray 6

Lisbon 26, North Linn, Troy Mills 20

Logan-Magnolia 14, IKM-Manning 8

Lone Tree 81, English Valleys, North English 0

Louisa-Muscatine 19, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 14

Lynnville-Sully 53, Eldon Cardinal 0

Madrid 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

Manson Northwest Webster 20, Eagle Grove 8

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 41, West Monona, Onawa 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Mount Vernon 31

Midland, Wyoming 76, Easton Valley 12

Missouri Valley 51, Treynor 14

MOC-Floyd Valley 20, PAC-LM 12

Moravia 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6

Mount Ayr 34, Woodward Academy 7

Muscatine 30, North Scott, Eldridge 13

Nevada 19, Knoxville 15

New Hampton 42, Hampton-Dumont 14

New London 28, Montezuma 22

Newell-Fonda 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13

Newton 35, Burlington 21

Nodaway Valley 28, Riverside, Oakland 13

North Fayette Valley 55, Monticello 0

Northwood-Kensett 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 24

Norwalk 44, North Polk, Alleman 6

Oskaloosa 30, Mount Pleasant 13

Panorama, Panora 49, Ogden 14

PCM, Monroe 56, Centerville 0

Pekin 21, North Mahaska, New Sharon 20

Pella 35, Carlisle 0

Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Pleasantville 40, Des Moines Christian 14

Regina, Iowa City 50, Sigourney-Keota 28

Ridge View 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Roland-Story, Story City 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 24

Saydel 27, South Hardin 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, LeMars 26

Sibley-Ocheyedan 20, Okoboji, Milford 7

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0

Solon 36, Washington 15

South Central Calhoun 64, Shenandoah 22

South O’Brien, Paullina 27, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6

South Tama County, Tama 45, Independence 8

South Winneshiek, Calmar 28, MFL-Mar-Mac 8

Southeast Valley 34, Red Oak 31

Southwest Valley 49, Griswold 20

Spirit Lake 28, Spencer 10

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 7

St. Mary’s, Remsen 35, West Bend-Mallard 12

Stanton 52, Wayne, Corydon 22

Starmont 34, Postville 23

Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Tipton 41, Jesup 34

Tri-Center, Neola 17, OA-BCIG 14, OT

Tripoli 24, Kee, Lansing 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Riceville 14

Twin Cedars, Bussey 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 8

Underwood 27, East Sac County 7

Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Oelwein 0

Urbandale 48, Mason City 13

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Johnston 9

Van Meter 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

WACO, Wayland 36, Springville 28

Wahlert, Dubuque 17, Marion 14

Wapello 56, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23, East Buchanan, Winthrop 7

Waterloo, West 41, Marshalltown 7

Waukon 20, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Webster City 49, Greene County 6

West Branch 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32

West Burlington/Notre Dame 33, Fort Madison 0

West Delaware, Manchester 48, Center Point-Urbana 15

West Liberty 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

West Lyon, Inwood 45, Unity Christian, Orange City 12

West Sioux, Hawarden 29, Westwood, Sloan 12

Western Christian, Hull 48, Emmetsburg 6

Williamsburg 55, Camanche 7

Wilton 35, Highland, Riverside 18

Winfield-Mount Union def. Danville, forfeit

Winterset 24, Atlantic 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 13, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

Woodward-Granger 43, Central Decatur, Leon 13

 

