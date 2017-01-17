Games put on ice

Conditions postpone/cancel another day’s worth of sporting events

Staff Report

For the second straight day, icy travel conditions have postponed or canceled several local high school sporting events.

Charles City’s homes varsity wrestling double dual against Clear Lake and Denver — a meet that was originally scheduled for Jan. 10 but was postponed to Jan. 17 — has been cancelled.

The Comet wrestling team is due to be back in action on Thursday (Jan. 19) when they host Northeast Iowa Conference rivals Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukon for another double dual. The meet will start at 6 p.m.

The Comets’ away varsity boys basketball game at Oelwein scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Jan. 31 at Oelwein. The varsity game will start at around 7:45 p.m.

A makeup date for the Charles City girls varsity basketball game at Iowa Falls-Alden originally scheduled for Monday has been slated for Feb. 6 at Iowa Falls-Alden. The varsity game will start at around 7:45 p.m.

Nashua-Plainfield’s boys and girls varsity basketball doubleheader at Newman Catholic scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday (Jan. 19) at Newman Catholic. The girls game will start at 6:15 p.m.; the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Also, the boys and girls varsity basketball doubleheader featuring Nashua-Plainfield at Rockford originally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Jan. 23 at Rockford. Boys and girls junior varsity games will also be played that night starting at 4 p.m. The girls varsity game will start at 6:15 p.m. with the boys varsity game following at approximately 7:30 p.m.

North Butler’s home wrestling triangular featuring Nashua-Plainfield and South Winneshiek originally scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. North Butler will host another wrestling triangular, which will also include Nashua-Plainfield, as well as Clarksville on Thursday (Jan. 19) starting at 6 p.m.

The Bearcats will host host the annual Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 21) which will include Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford. The meet will start at 10:30 a.m.