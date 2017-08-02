Lasher named Academic All-State

Staff Report

Recent Charles City graduate Nate Lasher has been named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches 31st All-Academic Team.

Lasher, who was a middle infielder and pitcher for the Comets, was named to the first team, which consists of the top 24 players, nominated by their coaches, who demonstrated outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics.

As a leadoff man, Lasher led the Comets in runs scored (19) and stolen bases (15 out of 16 attempts) this past season.

Lasher also led Charles City’s pitching staff with an earned run average of 1.75 in 16 innings pitched.

During his athletic career at Charles City, Lasher has earned other accolades.

At the most recent Northeast Iowa Conference Wrestling Meet, Lasher was presented with the Arlo Flege Award for exemplary sportsmanship.

Later in the season, Lasher qualified for his third State Wrestling Championships.

Lasher also is a two-time All-NEIC golfer and recently helped the Comets advance to the district round of the postseason — a first in nearly 20 years.

First Team members, which also include NEIC representative Carter Stochl from New Hampton, will be honored Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel Banquet Center in West Des Moines.