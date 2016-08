Staff Report

Nashua-Plainfield junior Braydon Fisher scored two touchdowns while leading the Huskies past Postville, 41-14, to start the 2016 football season.

With the season-opening win, the Huskies have already matched their victory total from last season.

With a road trip to Hudson next weekend, N-P looks to double last season’s total

Hudson edged East Marshall, 8-7, in its opener